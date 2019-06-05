Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Diocese: Ex-bishop used sexual innuendo toward subordinates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of West Virginia’s Roman Catholic diocese says an investigation into a former bishop found a “consistent pattern” of sexual innuendo and suggestive comments and actions toward subordinates.

Archbishop William Lori of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese on Wednesday released the results of an investigation into claims against ex-Bishop Michael Bransfield , who resigned last year.

Lori says an investigation team determined that the accusations against Bishop Bransfield are credible. It found no conclusive evidence of sexual misconduct by Bransfield involving minors.

Lori says the investigation determined Bransfield also misused church funds for his own benefit, including to pay for expensive renovations to his private residences in Wheeling and Charleston, and his intended retirement residence.

No one responded to a telephone message left at a phone number listed for Bransfield.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County
Covering Colorado

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

2:09 pm
104-year-old fisherman catches a 94-year-old girlfriend
Covering Colorado

104-year-old fisherman catches a 94-year-old girlfriend

1:34 pm
SWAT team raids home in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

SWAT team raids home in Colorado Springs

1:07 pm
A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County
Covering Colorado

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

104-year-old fisherman catches a 94-year-old girlfriend
Covering Colorado

104-year-old fisherman catches a 94-year-old girlfriend

SWAT team raids home in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

SWAT team raids home in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content