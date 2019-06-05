Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cuba restrictions hit cruise lines at the start of summer

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration’s new restrictions on travel to Cuba will hit hardest at the cruise industry by taking away an increasingly popular destination at the start of the summer vacation season.

Major cruise lines immediately dropped stops in Cuba from their itineraries and hastily rerouted ships to other destinations, including Mexico. At docks in Florida and aboard ships at sea, frustrated travelers vented over wrecked vacation plans.

An industry group says nearly 800,000 passengers on cruises or booked for future trips were affected. Cuba trips represented a relatively small percentage of passenger cruises, but passengers typically paid more to visit the island.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced the new regulations Tuesday to take effect Wednesday.

Associated Press

