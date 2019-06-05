Congress challenged by funding emergency at the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has only a few weeks to advance an emergency funding bill to deal with the escalating humanitarian crisis at the southern border, creating a time crunch that has lawmakers on all sides alarmed.

Money to care for Central American migrants arriving in the U.S. to claim asylum runs out in just a few weeks, and every day seems to bring new evidence that the government’s response is inadequate. President Donald Trump has asked Congress to provide an additional $4.5 billion.

But the request faces a challenging path, especially since Trump’s trade battles with Mexico are also part of the equation, along with the distraction of a possible impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California, a key Democrat, said the political situation is “like nothing we’ve ever dealt with before.”