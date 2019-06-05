Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan to perform at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is the queen of the CMT Music Awards with the most wins in the show’s history: 18. And she could take home more trophies Wednesday night.

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” is nominated for the top prize — video of the year — while her clip for “Love Wins” is up for female video of the year. Underwood will also perform at the fan-voted show, which honors the year’s best country music videos. It airs live on CMT at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show will feature a number of collaborative performances, including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris. Little Big Town will host.

Associated Press

Associated Press

