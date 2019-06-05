Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan to perform at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is the queen of the CMT Music Awards with the most wins in the show’s history: 18. And she could take home more trophies Wednesday night.

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” is nominated for the top prize — video of the year — while her clip for “Love Wins” is up for female video of the year. Underwood will also perform at the fan-voted show, which honors the year’s best country music videos. It airs live on CMT at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show will feature a number of collaborative performances, including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris. Little Big Town will host.