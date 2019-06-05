Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Americans think fake news is big problem, blame politicians

NEW YORK (AP) — A new survey says half of U.S. adults consider fake news a major problem, and they mostly blame politicians and activists for it.

A survey from the Pew Research Center released Wednesday says a majority of Americans believe journalists have the responsibility for fixing the misinformation problem.

The survey finds that differences in political affiliation are a major factor in how people think about fake news. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to see made-up information, to think it’s a big problem and also to blame journalists for it.

The question of how to deal with made-up or misleading stories has embroiled politicians, civil-rights organizations and tech companies in the aftermath of misinformation campaigns by Russians and others aimed at undermining democratic institutions in the U.S. and Europe.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content