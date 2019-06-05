Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amazon says it will be delivering by drones ‘in months’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amazon says it expects to be delivering orders to shoppers’ homes by drones in the coming months.

The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say which locations the self-driving drones will be making deliveries.

Amazon has been working on drone delivery for years. Back in December 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos told the “60 Minutes” news show that drones would be flying to customer’s homes within five years. But that deadline has passed.

The company says the new drones are able to detect and avoid people, pets and laundry clothes lines in customer’s backyards when landing.

Associated Press

