After strikes, West Virginia teachers being tested again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Teachers in West Virginia walked out of the classroom last year and sparked a national wave of strikes.

They walked out this year too.

Now they’re being tested again. It’s not clear, though, whether teachers have the clout to slow a Senate GOP education plan that calls for charter schools and would make future walkouts a fireable offense.

Proponents say the measure is aimed at improving the state’s dismal academic performance, but critics say the Senate is just looking for another way to pass legislation that hurts educators.

Union leaders say they’re hoping the House of Delegates is more responsive to their concerns when it takes those issues up later this month.