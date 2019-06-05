Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

3 deer trap woman in apartment after crashing through window

DECATUR, Ind. (AP) — Police rescued an Indiana woman after three deer crashed through a window, trapping her inside her apartment with the skittish animals.

Decatur police say the 74-year-old woman was in her retirement home apartment Tuesday night when the deer crashed through a bedroom window.

The woman called 911. Officers found her trapped on her living room couch, with her walker knocked over, as one deer jumped about the room.

Sgt. Kevin Gerber says an officer shielded the woman after that deer knocked her over.

Gerber says officers subdued and removed one deer. He says two others that ended up in a bathroom were tranquilized and released.

He says the woman wasn’t injured and “was amazingly calm” during her ordeal, but the deer heavily damaged her apartment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed
News

Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed

3:40 pm
Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena
Covering Colorado

Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena

3:14 pm
A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County
Covering Colorado

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

2:09 pm
Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed
News

Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed

Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena
Covering Colorado

Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County
Covering Colorado

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

Scroll to top
Skip to content