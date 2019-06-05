Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

11-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Missouri

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15 or 16 hours in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday about an infant who wasn’t breathing and found the child unresponsive in Calverton Park. First responders were unable to revive her.

It’s unclear why the child was left inside the car for so long. The high temperature in St. Louis on Sunday was 79 degrees (26.11 Celsius). Police have questioned two persons of interest in the girl’s death.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content