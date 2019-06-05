Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

$1.5M award in breastfeeding discrimination case overturned

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a jury verdict awarding $1.5 million to a Delaware fast food worker who claimed she was mistreated because she wanted to pump her breast milk.

The judge on Tuesday granted a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisee’s request for judgment in its favor on Autumn Lampkins’ hostile work environment claims. The judge said the jury’s findings on those claims were “unreasonable.”

The judge also ordered a new trial on Lampkins’ claims that her demotion and the reduction of her work hours because she was lactating amounted to sexual discrimination.

Lampkins alleged, among other things, that she struggled with a lack of privacy. She also said co-workers complained about the breaks she was allowed to take to pump breast milk while they had to continue working.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed
News

Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed

3:40 pm
Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena
Covering Colorado

Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena

3:14 pm
A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County
Covering Colorado

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

2:09 pm
Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed
News

Plan to expand hunting, fishing in wildlife refuges revealed

Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena
Covering Colorado

Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County
Covering Colorado

A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

Scroll to top
Skip to content