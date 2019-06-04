Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman accuses top US cardinal of dismissing sex abuse case

HOUSTON (AP) — The cardinal leading the U.S. Catholic Church’s response to sex abuse is being accused of mishandling a case in which his deputy allegedly manipulated a woman into a sexual relationship, even as he counseled her husband on their marriage and solicited their donations.

The allegations against Cardinal Daniel DiNardo come just a week before he presides over a meeting of U.S. bishops to adopt new accountability measures.

Laura Pontikes said DiNardo thanked her for coming forward in April 2016 and called her a “victim.”

But DiNardo allowed Monsignor Frank Rossi to return to ministry in a different diocese. The archdiocese said the relationship was consensual and Rossi had completed a “renewal” program.

On Tuesday, Rossi’s new bishop put him on temporary leave after Associated Press inquired about a police investigation.

