Vice President Mike Pence in Oklahoma to tour flood damage

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have arrived in Oklahoma to see areas damaged by severe flooding.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence arrived in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon and plan to visit a food bank and people cleaning up after the swollen Arkansas River left its banks.

Damaging water flowed downstream from the Tulsa area into Arkansas following heavy spring rains. President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in Oklahoma, where officials say severe weather has killed six people.

The Arkansas River is slowly cresting, though more rain is forecast this week. Officials don’t expect water levels to rise higher than where they crested. Major flooding is expected to subside within a few weeks.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke also toured Tulsa-area damage Sunday.

Associated Press

