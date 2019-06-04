Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Veteran Virginia prosecutors face challengers bent on reform

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A national movement seeking to elect reform-minded prosecutors has created a couple of sharply contested primary races in northern Virginia.

Incumbent prosecutors Theo Stamos In Arlington County and Ray Morrogh in Fairfax County have decades of experience prosecuting high-profile cases, and rarely have faced serious challenges.

But two challengers are mounting well-funded campaigns this year. Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and Steve Descano have been helped with money from a political action committee backed by liberal billionaire financier George Soros.

They also have the support of Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was angered when Stamos and Morrogh opposed his plan to automatically restore the voting rights of ex-felons.

Morrogh and Stamos say they’ve quietly implemented significant reforms in their own offices to reform the system and protect the rights of the accused.

Associated Press

