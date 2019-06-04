Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Uniformed police officers banned at Sacramento pride parade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of a pride parade in the California state capital have banned uniformed police officers from participating in this weekend’s march and other festivities.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center says it asked city officers not to participate in uniform to honor “community members who have been harmed by police violence.”

The center says in its statement posted on social media that police officers can partake in civilian clothes.

It points out officers in uniform will be on duty at festivities Saturday and at the march Sunday.

Sacramento police didn’t participate in last year’s events, which took place a few months after the fatal shooting of a man in his grandparents’ yard.

The department says it is disappointed and that LGBTQ officers have worked hard to earn their uniforms.

Associated Press

