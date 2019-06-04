Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump administration puts new restrictions on Cuba travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.

A Treasury Department statement says the U.S. will no longer allow the group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island.

Those “people to people” trips have been used by thousands of American citizens to visit the island even before the U.S. restored formal relations with the communist government in December 2014.

Treasury said Tuesday it will also deny permission for private and corporate aircraft and boats.

The administration says the measures are a response to what it calls Cuba’s “destabilizing role” in the Western Hemisphere, including support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) in Venezuela.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

7:57 am
Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

7:15 am
WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

6:45 am
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

Scroll to top
Skip to content