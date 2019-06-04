Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 2, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. The Upside

3. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

4. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

5. Cold Pursuit

6. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

7. Aquaman (2018)

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

10. The Mule (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. Starfish

4. Never Look Away

5. The Standoff At Sparrow Creek

6. Stan & Ollie

7. Mid90s

8. Avengement

9. Dragged Across Concrete

10. The Panama Papers

Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting

Care and Share helps feed hundreds of local families
Care and Share helps feed hundreds of local families

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County

