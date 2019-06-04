Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending June 2, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Frank – 9780062861221 – (William Morrow)

3. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Georgia Hardstark & Karen Kilgariff – 9781250178961 – (Tom Doherty Associates)

4. Almost Paradise by Debbie Macomber – 9781941824146 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Genuine Lies by Nora Roberts – 9780307567598 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Howard Stern Comes Again by Howard Stern – 9781501194313 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Orphan Sisters by Shirley Dickson – 9781786817143 – (Bookouture)

10. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

