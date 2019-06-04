The Latest: Young climate activists get ready for court test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on young people suing the U.S. government over climate change (all times local):

12 p.m.

Young people who sued the U.S. government over climate change are preparing for a key court test as the Trump administration tries to prevent the case from moving forward.

Nathan Baring of Fairbanks, Alaska, wants the government to stop throwing up legal obstacles to try to prevent a trial on whether U.S. energy policies are causing climate change.

The 19-year-old said Tuesday that sea ice protecting coastal Alaska communities from storms is forming later in the year, leaving the villages vulnerable.

The Obama and Trump administrations have tried to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed in Oregon in 2015. Three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are hearing arguments Tuesday in Portland.

The government says the lawsuit is trying to direct federal environmental and energy policies through the courts.

10:40 p.m.

