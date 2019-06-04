Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Reported rape leads Baltimore police to search its own cars

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a reported rape may have involved a member of the department, so it has pulled 115 patrol cars out of service to scour them for evidence.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow tells The Baltimore Sun that the investigation started Sunday. Jablow says the victim told police she wasn’t raped in the patrol car, but that she was in one during the night of the attack. Jablow says the cars are being examined in the hopes of finding evidence of who was with the woman.

The department declined to detail the allegation. An internal police memo obtained by the paper says the victim told officers she was near a bar when she met a man named Rick who appeared to be a police officer and later assaulted her.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Scroll to top
Skip to content