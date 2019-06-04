Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Recovery continues in Texas town nearly 2 years after Harvey

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say most retailers in a South Texas town decimated by Hurricane Harvey have reopened as tourism authorities seek to woo visitors back.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency statement Tuesday said Port Aransas (uh-RAN’-zuhs) continues to recover from the August 2017 hurricane.

Port Aransas, about 200 miles (321.85 kilometers) southwest of Houston, received more than $22 million from FEMA after Harvey. Much of the money was spent to clear debris, install temporary buildings and keep public institutions running. State funds also helped.

Jeffrey Hentz, with the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau, says 90% of restaurants and retailers have reopened, but only 60% of the lodging has reopened.

Officials estimate about 35,000 people in April attended Texas SandFest, a sand sculpture competition in Port Aransas.

Associated Press

