Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Purcell opera performed in cemetery catacombs

NEW YORK (AP) — The catacombs of a cemetery might not seem like a good place to stage an opera, but for mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack it’s “awesome.”

Mack will be starring in a production of Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” set to be performed this week in Brooklyn’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery.

Though the space inside the 160-foot-long tunnel is cramped, Mack said the acoustics are so good “you can give a lot and it sounds huge and lush or give nothing and people still get it.”

Producer Andrew Ousley is presenting the opera as part of a series of concerts in the cemetery, which was founded in 1838 and is now a National Historic Landmark.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

7:57 am
Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

7:15 am
WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

6:45 am
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

Scroll to top
Skip to content