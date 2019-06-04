Purcell opera performed in cemetery catacombs

NEW YORK (AP) — The catacombs of a cemetery might not seem like a good place to stage an opera, but for mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack it’s “awesome.”

Mack will be starring in a production of Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” set to be performed this week in Brooklyn’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery.

Though the space inside the 160-foot-long tunnel is cramped, Mack said the acoustics are so good “you can give a lot and it sounds huge and lush or give nothing and people still get it.”

Producer Andrew Ousley is presenting the opera as part of a series of concerts in the cemetery, which was founded in 1838 and is now a National Historic Landmark.