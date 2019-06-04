Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police rescue man and puppy trapped in garbage truck

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A puppy and its 43-year-old owner are recovering after getting trapped in a garbage truck.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said Tuesday officers rescued the man and his puppy after they got caught by the truck’s compactor mechanism. The unidentified man and puppy were sleeping in a dumpster when the truck collected and compacted the bin’s contents with them still inside.

The driver stopped the machine after hearing the man call for help. He sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

King said the pit bull-lab mix puppy was not hurt and has been transported to a shelter.

Associated Press

Associated Press

