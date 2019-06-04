Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: NC shooting suspect planned attack for months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say the man charged with fatally shooting two students and wounding four others in a North Carolina university classroom told them he’d planned the shooting for months but gave up the assault after he was tackled and brought to the floor.

Police detectives say in newly unsealed search warrants that former student Trystan Andrew Terrell admitted entering the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30 intending to shoot people. The warrants say he paused to load his gun in a bathroom before attacking. A student was fatally shot when he tackled the shooter.

In statements seeking court permission to access the suspect’s cellphone, a police detective described Terrell as saying he used his phone to record a video of the area where the shooting happened. It’s not clear what the recording shows.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

1:29 pm
Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill
Covering Colorado

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

1:01 pm
House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns
News

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns

12:59 pm
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill
Covering Colorado

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns
News

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns

Scroll to top
Skip to content