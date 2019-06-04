Pine Bluff officials: Flood won’t sink Arkansas city’s hopes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An economically struggling Arkansas city is preparing for record-breaking floods, though local officials say even after the waters recede, the community’s resilience will bolster recovery.

Officials in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, say revitalization for the town of 42,000 won’t be thrown off track by a massive flood rolling through the state.

About 550 homes have been evacuated, most of which are built in a flood plain. Officials say those residents are likelier to have flood insurance, though it’s not clear how many do.

The median income in Pine Bluff is about $11,000 below the state’s average. Mayor Shirley Washington said state and federal aid will help with cleanup efforts after the flood recedes, and said her concerns for the recovery are not “insurmountable.”