Off-duty officer stabbed in Memphis after argument in Uber

BARTLETT, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an off-duty Bartlett officer has been stabbed in the face, neck and leg by a person still being sought by police.

Memphis police tell news outlets that the officer was sharing an Uber with a man early Sunday when the two began arguing. A police report says the officer and the man then got out of the Uber in Memphis.

It says a person exited a nearby house and began arguing with the two before stabbing the officer and fleeing. The officer was hospitalized. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday morning.

Police say they have surveillance video of the attack. Authorities haven’t released the identities of those involved. An investigation is ongoing.

