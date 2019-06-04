Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No murder charge for suspect in death blamed on panhandler

BALTIMORE (AP) — The attorney for a woman accused in a killing that was initially blamed on a panhandler says prosecutors are dropping murder charges against her.

The Baltimore Sun reports attorney Brandon Mead says 28-year-old Valeria Smith has been indicted in Baltimore Circuit Court on one charge of accessory after the crime.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office declined to discuss the charges.

Smith and her father, 53-year-old Keith Smith, were charged in March in the December killing of her stepmother 54-year-old Jacquelyn Smith, a mechanical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

The killing attracted national attention after the two suspects claimed Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed after she gave a panhandler $10 while the family was driving through East Baltimore.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

7:57 am
Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

7:15 am
WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

6:45 am
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

Scroll to top
Skip to content