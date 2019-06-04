New York City prosecutors ask feds to send Manafort

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman of President Donald Trump who’s already behind bars in Pennsylvania on a federal conviction, is close to being transferred to New York City to face state fraud charges, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Manafort, 70, could be arraigned on the state charges as early as next week and then begin a stay at the city’s notorious jail complex on Rikers Island until the case is resolved, the people said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. made a request for his office to pick up Manafort at the federal lockup under a law providing for the transfer of prisoners under indictment in another jurisdiction, they added.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case. The transfer request was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times.

State prosecutors and federal and local corrections officials declined to comment. Manafort’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to messages.