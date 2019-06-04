Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexico says it sees good chance of avoiding 5% US tariff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico says it thinks there’s likely to be an agreement Wednesday with the United States that will avoid a 5% tariff on Mexican goods announced last week by President Donald Trump.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Tuesday that despite his optimism, his team also will be ready for a non-agreement scenario.

Ebrard arrived in Washington last weekend to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh). Mexico calls the potential tariff hurtful to both economies and useless to slow down the flow of Central Americans migrating north.

The diplomatic counteroffensive launched by Mexico this week includes a Tuesday meeting of trade negotiator Jesus Seade with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

Trump says he’ll impose the tariff beginning June 10 to force Mexico to keep mostly Central American migrants from crossing into the U.S.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

7:57 am
Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

7:15 am
WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

6:45 am
Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting
News

Virginia’s Governor to call special legislative session on guns following mass shooting

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Denver runoff election happening Tuesday

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference
News

WATCH LIVE: Trump and May to hold news conference

Scroll to top
Skip to content