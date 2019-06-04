Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Men back bill to let them sue Ohio State for abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by an Ohio State team doctor are stepping forward as they advocate for legislation that would give them a legal opportunity to sue the university.

Dozens of alumni already have sued Ohio State , alleging it knew of concerns about Dr. Richard Strauss and didn’t do enough to stop him. The university argues the claims are time-barred by law and should be dismissed.

A proposal from Republican Rep. Brett Hillyer would change the law to let affected alumni sue the university.

Former hockey player Roger Beedon says that’s important to hold the school accountable.

Beedon praised the legislation at a news conference Tuesday alongside several other Strauss accusers, including some identifying themselves publicly for the first time.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County
Covering Colorado

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County

3:23 pm
Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released

2:45 pm
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

1:29 pm
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County
Covering Colorado

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County

Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

Scroll to top
Skip to content