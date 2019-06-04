Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Meet the Museum of Natural History’s newest guest: a T. rex

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest guest at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is a coveted Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton.

Curators have eagerly sought the skeleton for years. Now, the new addition, dubbed “The Nation’s T. rex,” serves as the centerpiece of a massive new exhibition hall in Washington, D.C., that tracks the evolutionary history of Earth.

Museum officials say they’re thrilled to finally have their own T. rex and are hoping to ride the wave of enduring dinosaur mania to create a new anchor attraction. The new exhibition hall opens Saturday, and a dedicated dinosaur-themed gift shop is already open and ready for the expected crowds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

1:29 pm
Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill
Covering Colorado

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

1:01 pm
House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns
News

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns

12:59 pm
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill
Covering Colorado

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns
News

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns

Scroll to top
Skip to content