Markets Right Now: Socks rise as tech stocks recover

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising Tuesday as technology companies recover from steep losses a day before.

Investors continue to watch developments on the trade front. Mexico’s foreign minister said he expects the two sides to reach an agreement and avoid a 5% tariff on Mexican goods.

Apple rose 1% while Advanced Micro Devices gained 1.7%. Bank stocks gained as the yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.13% from 2.08%. Wells Fargo gained 1.6%.

Tiffany shares rose 3.4% after the jewelry company topped estimates with its fiscal first quarter profit.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 228 points, or 0.9%, to 25,047.

The S&P 500 index added 23 points, or 0.9%, to 2,768 and the Nasdaq gained 69 points, or 0.9%, to 7,402.

Associated Press

