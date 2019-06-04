Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man charged after wife records fight ending with deadly fall

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed Illinois prison guard has been charged with assault after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the St. Louis stadium where the Cardinals play.

Thirty-year-old Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was charged Monday with third-degree domestic assault. After his wife, 27-year-old Allissa Martin, was found dead over the weekend, police found her cellphone on the seventh floor of the garage, its camera still recording.

Charging documents say Martin, also a prison guard, can be heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face. She dropped the phone and could be heard screaming as she falls.

The couple had been married less than two weeks. No attorney is listed for Jenkins in online court records.

Associated Press

