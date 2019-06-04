Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jury deliberating again in trial of dad in deaths of 5 kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jurors are again deliberating whether a South Carolina father is guilty of murder in the deaths of his five children.

After 90 minutes of discussions Monday, the Lexington County jury resumed its deliberations in the Timothy Jones Jr. case around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Jurors can find Jones guilty, guilty but mentally ill, not guilty by reason of insanity or just not guilty.

Any guilty verdict would mean a second phase to Jones’ trial where the same jurors decide if he faces the death penalty.

A not guilty by reason of insanity verdict would require Jones to stay in a mental hospital until a judge rules he has regained his sanity.

Authorities say the 37-year-old man killed his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in 2014.

Associated Press

