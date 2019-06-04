Immigration official looks to step up family deportations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has signaled his agency is looking to step up deportations of families who are in the United States illegally.

Mark Morgan spoke with reporters on Tuesday in his first public comments since taking over the role last week.

Morgan says the crisis at the border cannot be solved unless Congress acts. But in the meanwhile, he says his agency will enforce deportations to deter people from making the dangerous journey. That includes families who have been ordered deported by a judge.

The Trump administration is managing a growing number of Central American families coming across the border.

Hundreds of thousands have been released into the country because of overcrowding at border facilities.