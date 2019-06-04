Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hundreds protest slow movement on rent rules in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters frustrated by the slow movement of proposals to strengthen tenant protections in New York state have blocked access to the Senate and Assembly chambers.

The group marched through the Capitol chanting protests Tuesday morning before taking positions outside the legislative chambers.

State Police began arresting individuals who refused to move.

The state law governing rent control and rent stabilization rules in the New York City area are set to expire later this month. Those rules regulate rental increases for thousands of older multi-unit apartment buildings.

While lawmakers are expected to renew the law, the protesters who gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday want to see stronger protections for tenants, including a possible statewide rental law.

The Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to adjourn June 19.

Associated Press

