Funeral set for civil rights icon and chef Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A public viewing and funeral have been set for civil rights icon and chef Leah Chase.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the viewing is planned for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Xavier University Convocation Center in New Orleans. It will be followed a celebration of Chase’s life at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Chase, who was 96, transformed Dooky Chase’s Restaurant from a sandwich shop to a fine-dining establishment known around the nation. During the civil rights movement, she fed people such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall.

Chase also broke the city’s segregation laws by seating both white and black customers and sent food to jailed activists.

A burial service will be held at noon Monday at the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

