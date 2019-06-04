Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida deputy charged after staying outside school shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges stemming from his actions during the shooting. Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson’s bail was set at $102,000.

A Peterson lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Cruz has agreed to plead guilty.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

1:29 pm
Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill
Covering Colorado

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

1:01 pm
House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns
News

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns

12:59 pm
Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual assault on The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill
Covering Colorado

Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns
News

House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into digital industry over antitrust concerns

Scroll to top
Skip to content