Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal lawsuit filed against Arizona anti-immigrant groups

PHOENIX (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center has sued members of two anti-immigrant groups known to protest and harass Arizona churches that aid immigrant families.

The lawsuit against several members of Patriot Movement AZ and AZ Patriots was filed in federal court Tuesday and seeks an injunction against their practices and punitive damages.

It says members of the groups conspired to violate the churches’ civil rights, defamed the pastors and trespassed on private property. Pastor Angel Campos says his church has had to buy surveillance cameras and walkie-talkies because members are afraid of the groups.

The churches have been helping federal immigration authorities who don’t have the resources to deal with a soaring number of largely Central American families who have arrived at the southern border over the last year. They provide temporary shelter, food and clothing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports
Covering Colorado

Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports

12:03 pm
Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle
News

Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle

11:56 am
Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets

11:24 am
Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports
Covering Colorado

Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports

Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle
News

Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle

Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets

Scroll to top
Skip to content