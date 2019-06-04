Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Family of slain Chicago cab driver sues Uber

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago cab driver who died after being hurt in a fight with a ride-sharing driver is suing Uber.

Fangqui Lu is wanted on a murder warrant in the September death of Anis Tungekar. Authorities say the 64-year-old Tungekar was injured two days before his death by Lu, who worked for Uber. Lu is believed to be in China.

Tungekar’s family seeks $10 million in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Family attorney Michael Gallagher says Uber knowingly allowed a violent individual to operate as one of its drivers. Uber declined comment.

The lawsuit contends Lu fatally kicked Tungekar in the head during a traffic altercation. The incident was captured by a security camera and happened while Lu was being investigated for allegedly beating up a passenger while driving for a different ride-share company.

Associated Press

