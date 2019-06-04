Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Central Park 5 prosecutor resigns from nonprofit boards

NEW YORK (AP) — A former prosecutor in the Central Park Five case has resigned from at least two nonprofit boards as backlash intensified following the release of the Netflix series “When They See Us,” a miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the trial.

The president of Vassar College posted a letter on the school’s website Tuesday saying that Linda Fairstein had resigned as a Board of Trustees member. The victims-services agency, Safe Horizon, also confirmed Fairstein’s resignation.

Fairstein was the top Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor when five teenagers were charged with the 1989 rape and beating of a woman jogging in Central Park.

Their convictions were overturned in 2002 after a prison inmate confessed to the crime and DNA linked him to it.

The city later paid the “Central Park Five” $40 million.

Associated Press

