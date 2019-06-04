Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Businessman in Mueller probe to face VA child porn charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A Lebanese-American businessman who provided grand jury testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to be transferred to Virginia to face child pornography charges.

George Nader waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court after two FBI agents agreed to drive him to Alexandria.

Nader was arrested Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

His attorney said Nader traveled to New York from the United Arab Emirates to see a cardiologist.

Prosecutors filed the child pornography charges against Nader in April 2018 but did not make them public until his arrest.

Nader’s grand jury testimony came after a December 2016 meeting at New York’s Trump Tower that he attended with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

