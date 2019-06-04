Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Appeals court grants Meek Mill a hearing in ’08 conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill’s lawyers will get a chance to argue the rapper’s 2008 conviction on gun and drug charges should be overturned.

Pennsylvania Superior Court has granted Mill a hearing in his long-running appeal. Arguments are scheduled for July 16 in Philadelphia.

Mill has been trying to get his conviction overturned because of questions about the credibility of the arresting officer.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, became a symbol for criminal justice reform after a Philadelphia judge sentenced him in 2017 to two to four years in prison for minor probation violations. He was released in April of last year.

The rapper has attracted support from a string of high-powered figures and celebrities, and he was a fixture at 76ers playoff games this spring.

Associated Press

