Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A fatal stabbing on the Appalachian Trail has led the nonprofit that manages the trail to revise its website for reporting safety issues and suspicious incidents.

The Roanoke Times reports the Appalachian Trail Conservancy redesigned the website to include a bright red 911 button and other information such as online reporting forms. Conservancy communications manager Jordan Bowman says the changes prompted by the May slaying makes the offered information and resources clearer and easier to use.

Hiker and army veteran Ronald Sanchez Jr. was stabbed to death on the trail in southwestern Virginia. James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is charged with murder and assault with intent to murder in the attack on Sanchez and a female hiker whose identity wasn’t immediately released.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Coca-Cola offering $10,000 for winner of new Freestyle flavor contest
News

Coca-Cola offering $10,000 for winner of new Freestyle flavor contest

6:00 am
China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

4:54 am
Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

11:21 pm
Coca-Cola offering $10,000 for winner of new Freestyle flavor contest
News

Coca-Cola offering $10,000 for winner of new Freestyle flavor contest

China issues travel alert for the United States
News

China issues travel alert for the United States

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft
Covering Colorado

Vigil held for Pueblo man dragged to death following car theft

Scroll to top
Skip to content