2nd victim dies from shooting at East Texas plumbing company

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a second person injured during a shooting last week at an East Texas plumbing company has died.

Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller says David Grubbs died at a hospital Saturday after being shot at his brother’s business near Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Fuller says the other person killed in the shooting was 61-year-old Toni Kelly, an employee, and that business owner Chris Grubbs was also wounded.

Police have said 65-year-old Pavol Vido shot the three before wounding a sheriff’s deputy in a fire fight and taking his own life after evading officers for hours.

Fuller says Chris Grubbs and the deputy, Richard Whitten, continue to be treated for their injuries.

Associated Press

Associated Press

