State Bar wants to stop Avenatti from working in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti says he’ll fight a bid by the State Bar of California to keep him from practicing law in the state.

The bar on Monday asked the State Bar Court to place Avenatti on involuntary inactive enrollment. It mentions accusations that Avenatti stole nearly $840,000 from former client Gregory Barela and says it expects to eventually disbar him.

Avenatti has 10 days to file a response and seek a hearing. Avenatti says he looks forward to being “fully exonerated by the facts.”

Avenatti is charged in Los Angeles federal court with stealing millions from clients, including Barela. He’s also charged in New York with misappropriating $300,000 from Daniels, the porn actress he represented in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Avenatti denies all the allegations.

Associated Press

