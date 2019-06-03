Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff: Kentucky woman arrested for DUI twice in same day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman was arrested for DUI twice in the same day.

WBKO-TV cited the Warren County Regional Jail’s website and Sheriff Brett Hightower in reporting that 29-year-old Tiffany Henderson was charged with driving under the influence on Sunday morning and again that evening.

The station reports Henderson was booked the first time around 6 a.m. Sunday and released shortly after noon. Hightower says later that evening deputies received several complaints about a woman driving recklessly and found Henderson when they went to investigate. She was booked for the second time around 9 p.m.

According to the second arrest citation, deputies charged Henderson with DUI, public intoxication, domestic assault and wanton endangerment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney.

___

Information from: WBKO-TV, http://www.wbko.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood
News

FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood

8:13 am
Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

7:45 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood
News

FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

Scroll to top
Skip to content