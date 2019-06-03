San Francisco eyes forced treatment for mentally ill addicts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors are considering a proposal to force drug addicts with serious mental illnesses into treatment.

Mayor London Breed and other supporters of the proposal say the move known as conservatorship is necessary to help addicts who are often homeless and suffering from a mental illness, making them a danger to themselves.

Supporters say the number of people who could be forced into treatment is small, likely fewer than 50. Supervisors are expected to consider the idea Tuesday.

Critics call the measure a violation of civil rights that runs against the principles of the liberal city. They also say San Francisco lacks the services and shelter to successfully expand the number of people in such a program.

Incomes are generally high in San Francisco, but the city struggles with a growing number of homeless people and some show disturbing street behavior fueled by drugs and mental illness.