Report: Blacks, Latinos at risk of undercount in 2020 census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With the 2020 census count less than a year away, a new report says minority populations and small children are especially vulnerable to being undercounted.

The report released Tuesday by the Urban Institute says anywhere from 900,000 to 4 million people living in the U.S. could be undercounted, with blacks, Hispanics and children younger than 5 most likely to being overlooked.

States most at risk include Florida, California, Georgia, New York, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico.

Power and money are at stake because the 2020 census determines the allocation of more than $675 billion in federal spending. The once-in-a-decade count also will determine which states gain or lose U.S. congressional seats.

The prospect of a citizenship question could further chill people’s willingness to be counted. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently weighing its constitutionality.

Associated Press

