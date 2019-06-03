Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

LOOMIS, Calif. (AP) — A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue center.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn’s mother was not found.

She’s not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation center where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

Associated Press

