Poland Spring to use 100% recycled plastic for bottles

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Poland Spring announced Monday a plan to use 100% recycled plastic for all its noncarbonated water containers.

The Maine-based company says the effort kicks off this month with 1-liter bottles. A niche product called Poland Spring Origin also uses 100% recycled plastic bottles. The company plans to use 100% recycled plastic for bottles in all of its still water line by 2022.

The migration to recycled containers comes as the bottled water industry faces continued criticism over its use of plastic. Much of the plastic ends up as trash or litter. Poland Spring also has faced scrutiny in Maine over water withdrawals as the brand has surged in popularity.

Poland Spring’s parent company, Nestlé Waters North America, has set goals of having 25% recycled plastic by 2021 and 50% recycled plastic by 2025.

Associated Press

